Police searching for information after 2 cats shot with blow darts in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for information after two cats were shot with blow darts in Provo.
Police shared three photos of the second cat that was shot with a dart.
“It has its front leg amputated and the dart punctured a lung,” a tweet from Provo Police Department said. “After being treated at Mountain West Animal Hospital, it is now recovering at the shelter.”
A follow-up tweet added: “Please, if you have any information about who struck these cats with a blow dart contact our Animal Control Officer Michelle Proctor at [email protected] All persons are innocent until proven guilty.”
