Police searching for man who robbed Layton credit union

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Layton credit union Thursday.

Police say a man entered America First Credit Union at 425 W. Heritage Park Blvd. about 5:40 p.m. and presented tellers with a note threatening violence if his demands were not met.

The man then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running north on Hill Field Road, the Layton City Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

Police described the man as between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a slender build, and wearing wearing gray sweatpants with a black stripe, a black hoodie, a skeleton face mask and gray gloves. He also was seen carrying a small gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-497-8300 and reference case No. 23-04459.