Police searching for Millcreek man with autism missing since May 12

MILLCREEK, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 22-year-old Millcreek man with autism who has been missing since May 12.

Tyler Svetich has not been to his Millcreek apartment since May 12 but was spotted Monday at 7-Eleven at 895 E. 4500 South and again Tuesday at 5560 S. Vine St. in Murray, the Unified Police Department stated on social media.

Svetich likes to swim in the Jordan River and frequents the Salt Lake City Main Library, police said. He also often wears a dress, according to police.

Svetich is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Svetich’s whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 or 385-468-9858 and reference case No. 23-52198.