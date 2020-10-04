Police searching for missing Orem man

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Nate Bronson. Photo Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office

OREM, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a missing man from Orem.

“On Oct. 1 @OremDPS took a report that Nate Bronson, 26, was missing and may intend to harm himself,” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “He may have been seen in #ProvoCanyon on Sept. 26 and may be on a black battery powered scooter.”

Bronson is described as 6-feet-8-inches tall and very lean with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bronson or his scooter or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call UCSO on 801-851-4000 or Orem PD on 801-229-7070.

This is a possible surveillance photo of Nate Bronson in Provo Canyon. Photo Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here