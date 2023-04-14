Police searching for missing woman, 71, who left Magna home on foot

MAGNA, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old woman who left a Magna home on foot about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Sonna Kay Headrick was last seen leaving a home near 8700 West and 3400 South, according to a Silver Alert issued Friday by the Unified Police Department.

Headrick has mental health issues, including depression, and may be suicidal, UPD stated on social media.

Headrick is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-38552.