Police searching for Olympus Cove woman, 27, missing since Sunday

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 27-year-old Olympus Cove woman who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Vanessa Cooper was last seen about 1 p.m. at her home in the Olympus Cove area but did not return home Sunday night and failed to show up for work Monday, the Unified Police Department said on social media Monday.

Police said Cooper works at Fashion Place Mall and not showing up for work “is very unusual for her.”

Anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case No. 23-92628.

