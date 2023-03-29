Police searching for shooter in armed robbery at West Valley City swap meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man suspected of firing five shots at jewelry vendors during a robbery at an indoor swap meet Saturday.

Police say a man wearing a bandana covering his face entered Salt Lake’s Indoor Swapmeet at 1550 W. 3500 South just before 6 p.m. and approached a booth where store employees were selling jewelry.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by West Valley City police shows the man then pull out a gun and fire shots in the direction of store employees. The man then uses a hammer to smash open glass cases and steal items of jewelry from the store.

Police say the man fled on foot, heading northeast. Officers set up a containment area and deployed K-9 units but were unable to find the man, police said.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and was wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, tan boots, sunglasses and an American flag bandana covering his face, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the video is asked to call 801-965-5200 or email [email protected] Tips can be made anonymously.