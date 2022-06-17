Police searching for South Salt Lake man with warrant for his arrest in Ohio

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a 32-year-old South Salt Lake man who has a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.

South Salt Lake police say Kyle Anthony Dembowski is wanted for investigation of aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs, and theft of a firearm in the Cleveland area.

Dembowski has been reported missing and may be staying in local motels in Salt Lake City or South Salt Lake, police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Police say he has violent tendencies and may be armed.

Anyone who sees Dembowski or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-412-3666 or email [email protected]