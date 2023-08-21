Police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting at St. George home

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots at a St. George home during a drive-by shooting in a stolen car early Monday.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting in the direction of a single-family home near 2940 East and 110 North, St. George police said in a news release. No injuries were reported.

Using surveillance video in the area, detectives were able to identify the vehicle involved and quickly learned it had been stolen, police said.

“Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a brief pursuit but eventually lost sight of it,” the release says.

Police later located the vehicle, which had been abandoned and was being processed by detectives for evidence Monday, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident No. 23P022066.