Police searching for suspect who switched traffic signs in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane police are searching for a suspect or suspects who switched out traffic signs in the area of 700 West and 1300 South.

“We did have someone overnight move multiple traffic signs (stop signs, speed limit signs) which some observant citizens took notice of,” said a Facebook post from Hurricane City Police Department.

“To interfere with signs along a road/highway like this is a class B misdemeanor (up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine) and if it were to result in an accident it could be charged as a class A misdemeanor (up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine).”

The post added: “A person is guilty of a class B misdemeanor who willfully and unlawfully removes, defaces, or interferes with any highway sign, signal, notice, warning, or barrier.

A person who commits an offense under subsection one that results in an injury to a person or damage to property is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.”

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call Hurricane City PD on 435-635-9663.