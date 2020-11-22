Police searching for suspects after botched robbery attempt in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for suspects after a botched robbery attempt in Sandy overnight.

Sandy Police Department spokesman Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at the Chevron at 7746 S Union Park Ave. at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday.

The cashier was behind the counter when a man walked in and passed out, Swensen said.

The cashier called 911 for medical to assist, and while employees were tending to the man, other suspects attempted to steal the till.

The man who reportedly fainted then came to; Swensen said he had pretended to pass out.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects fled on foot. There are between four and five suspects total; a description of them has not been released at this time.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.