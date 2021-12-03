Police searching for suspects after park vandalism in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for suspects after a spike in vandalism at a St. George park.

“The Dixie Downs area is popular lately and not in a good way in this instance,” said a Facebook post from St. George Police Department Friday. “Multiple graffiti incidents have kept our officers and Parks Department busy. We work closely with the Parks Department to address these concerns and keep our city looking great.”

The Dixie Downs Park is located at 1770 W. 1100 North.

“Please keep an eye out in your neighborhood for suspicious activity,” the post said.

“If you see something, say something. Help keep St. George the great place it is!”

St. George Police Department can be reached by calling 435-627-4300.