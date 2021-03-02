Police searching for suspects after vandalism, burglaries in Helper

HELPER, Utah, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for suspects after vandalism and burglaries in Helper this past weekend.

A Facebook post from Helper City Police Department Monday evening said: “Attention all Carbon County residents. We had a few burglaries occur over the weekend and need the public’s assistance in identifying those that were involved. There was significant damage done to the Helper City auditorium and separate businesses/residences were also affected.

If you have any knowledge or leads that we could follow, please contact Price dispatch at 435-637-0890 and reference case #221078.”

A Facebook post from Helper City Public Works Monday said: “The damage is substantial, numerous broken windows, broken doors and broken interior glass. Graffiti on the tables in the library, tried to start a fire in the library carpet. A couple fire extinguishers were set off inside the building and damaged the downstairs carpet and the cheer groups mats.

We have started the clean up, but it will be a week or so before the building is all put together. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Helper PD, as they are actively investigating.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.