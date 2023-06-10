Police seek boy, 14, missing more than 2 weeks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old last seen May 22.

Jorge Roman is missing, possibly a runaway, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department on social media. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair, unknown what he was wearing.

His possible destination is listed as the Dixie Downs/Sunset area of St. George.

“If you have any information about Jorge Roman please contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or dispatch at 435-634-5730.”