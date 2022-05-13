Police seek driver of white truck they suspect caused crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Stockton Police and Fire crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle that had left the roadway at the intersection of Connor (state Route 36) and Silver Avenue.

According to a Stockton Police news release on Facebook, first responders arrived to find a silver Nissan Sentra with a 21-year-old male driver. The young man was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The Sentra’s air bags deployed, but police say the driver apparently was uninjured, and he refused medical attention.

Statements from the driver, witnesses to the crash, and physical evidence at the scene all indicate the Sentra was southbound on Connor Avenue, and as it approached the intersection with Silver Avenue, a northbound white truck turned left off of Connor Avenue onto west Silver Avenue in front of the Sentra, police said.

The driver of the Sentra swerved left to avoid the impact, then overcorrected to the right, losing control of the vehicle and leaving the roadway, according to the news release.

The white truck did not stop.

Stockton police were still reviewing camera footage Friday morning and speaking to witnesses in an attempt to locate the other vehicle.

Anyone who has any information that may help in the investigation is asked to call Stockton Police Department at 435-882-3877.