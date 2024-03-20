Police seek help finding Hildale man missing seven days

HILDALE, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who may be in the middle of a mental health crisis.

“The Colorado City/Hildale City Police Department is currently investigating a missing person that is believed to be experiencing a mental crisis and may need medical care,” the department said online Tuesday afternoon.

Shane Lonnie Speirs was last seen by family members on Wednesday, March 13, leaving his home in Hildale, Utah wearing a pink-colored zip-up hoodie and dark colored pants.

“Mr. Speirs is driving a gray colored 2012 Honda Pilot with Utah registration plate number V589YL.

This vehicle was towing a small, enclosed utility trailer when last seen. Mr. Speirs was also in possession of an Australian Shepard mix dog when he left his home.”

The pictures attached are of Mr. Speirs, the vehicle he is last known to be driving, and a trailer similar to the one that was hooked up to the car’s hitch.

“Please call the Colorado City/Hildale City Police Department (928-875-9170 or 435-874-2240) and reference case number 24HP0425 if you have any information that will assist in locating Mr. Speirs.”

Photo courtesy Colorado City Hildale Police