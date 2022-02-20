Police seek information after stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking information in the reported stabbing of a victim who was hospitalized after a confrontation in the area of 130 W. Pierpont Ave., in downtown Salt Lake City.

The area is known for restaurants and nightclubs.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, we believe as the victim left the area, three men started yelling at him,” Salt Lake City Police spokesman Brent Weisberg told Gephardt Daily.

“The victim continued walking away when the group attacked him. Someone in the group stabbed the victim in the upper body. A person who just happened to be in the area transported the victim to the hospital. We don’t have an update on the victim’s condition. The victim was already in surgery but the time our officers learned of the incident.”

Weisberg said that after SLCPD officers were alerted to the incident by the hospital, they “responded to get more information from the victim and the person who dropped him off.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to contact us at 801-799-3000.”