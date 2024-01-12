Police seek missing 73-year-old with health challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man with health concerns.

“We have issued a Silver Alert for a #missing person,” according to a Salt Lake City Police Department press release issued just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Please be on the lookout for 73-year-old Karl Heinz Noenig”.

He is a white male, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with blue eyes, balding with white hair and a white goatee.

He was last seen in the Avenues on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the area of 123 E 2nd Ave.

“He is living with health issues that could put him in danger if not found,” the SLCPD said.

It’s likely he may be on foot or using public transportation.

Karl was seen wearing a black jacket, brown khakis, and light blue shirt

If seen, please call 801-799-3000 or 911.