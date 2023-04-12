Police seek missing, endangered man who left care facility in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered man last seen Monday morning.

The man is Martin Ure, 49. He is missing from Valley Behavioral Health, 3610 S. 1000 West, South Salt Lake.

Ure has schizoaffective disorder, depressive, the SSLPD statement says, and is easily persuaded by others.

Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Ure was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket and blue jeans.

The agency asks anyone who locates Ure to call 801-840-4000. The reference number is LK 2023-12297.