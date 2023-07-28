Police seek possible multi-county credit card fraudster

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released multiple photos of a suspected credit card thief who may be operating in both southern and northern Utah.

“This male subject is suspected of stealing multiple credit/debit cards from gym lockers in the area and then using them at local retail outlets,” St. George police said in a Thursday press release.

“SGPD isn’t keen on this,” the department said of such behavior.

“We are interested in identifying this male related to credit card fraud. “We’re asking our community members to become part of the #IamSGPD movement and keep an eye out for him as he has been frequenting retail stores in our area and possibly northern Utah.”

Anyone with information is asked to call SGPD at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 23P019723.

“Remember to keep your belongings with you whenever possible and report suspicious activity to police immediately.”

Photo: St. George Police Department