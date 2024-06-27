Police seek public assist locating missing 71-year-old, her second disappearance this week

OGDEN, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for help, issuing a Silver Alert for Bonnie Will, age 71.

“This is the second time Bonnie has walked away in the last 48 hours,” the Ogden Police Department said. Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., she was seen walking away from her residence on foot in the 500 block of 29th Street.

“Bonnie is in the early stages of dementia and has not returned home. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with black and blue stars, blue sweatpants, and red converse shoes.

“She also has a white shirt with red polka dots with her.” She may also be wearing or carrying a white Moo-Moo nightgown.

“Please share this information and be on the lookout. Please contact the authorities immediately if you see her or have any information on her whereabouts.”

Contact:

Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221

Alternatively, dial 9-1-1

Description:

Age: 71

Race: White

Height: 5 feet

Hair: Reddish gray.

Eyes: Blue

Weight: 120 pounds

Thank you for your assistance.