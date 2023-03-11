Police seek public tips in locating alleged busy crime couple

SANDY, Utah, Mar. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police seek the public’s help in catching up with an alleged Jeep, credit card and mail stealing pair.

The duo allegedly swiped a jeep, changed the plates, stole a credit card and ran it up, then pilfered mail boxes, according to a Sandy City Police Department post on social media.

“Sandy police are asking for your help to identify the suspects in a vehicle theft, mail theft and fraud case,” the post this week reads.

The male suspect is described as white, about 30 years old, with goatee stubble wearing a grey hooded jacket, a red baseball cap with a black bill and dark colored logo or design, and black sunglasses, light grey sweat pants and red shoes with white accents.

The female suspect is described as white, with dark hair with light colored streaks, wearing glasses, a tan sweater, purple pants and black and white shoes.

The suspects stole an older model blue Jeep Liberty with the spare tire missing from the back and the license plate HOLLY along with a credit card from Pleasant Grove. The suspects removed the license plate from the stolen vehicle.

They then allegedly stole mail from the area of Andorra Lane and Paulista Way in Sandy. They used the stolen credit card at the Walmart in Midvale.

If you have any information on these suspects please contact Sandy police at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY2023-11459.