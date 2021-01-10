Police seek public’s help identifying suspects in Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Millcreek.

At about 2:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4051 S. State St., a UPD post on Facebook says.

Two victims were injured in the incident.

“The suspects are believed to be four African-American males in their late teens to early twenties, and were seen leaving the area in a dark blue Toyota Corolla,” the post says. “The driver side, back-seat window was shot out.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to call UPD dispatch at 801-743-7000 and reference case #21-3670.