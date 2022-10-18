Police: Sex offender arrested after inviting 2 young girls to help him clean church in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” after a registered sex offender allegedly approached two young girls and invited them to help him clean a church.

Officers responded Friday to the Little Valley area, where a witness said “a male approached two juvenile females and asked if they would help him clean a church” Thursday, according to a post on the St. George Police Department Facebook page.

The girls refused the invitation and left the area, the post states.

The witness was able to take a photo of the man and his vehicle, including the license plate number, police said.

“This allowed law enforcement to identify the man, locate him and interview him regarding this incident,” the post states.

With assistance from Adult Probation and Parole, police arrested the man for parole violations and two counts of a sex offender requesting, enticing or inviting a child to accompany them, according to the Facebook post.

“Because we had accurate information about the suspect, his identify was quickly discovered. We appreciate the help of those involved,” the post states.

“We encourage residents to call police immediately when you see suspicious activity. Talk to your children about strangers and ways they can stay safe.”