Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him.

And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911 that multiple police agencies were waiting for him when he exited I-15 at Centerville, three miles away, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol.

The rolling, 80 mph confrontation began around 2:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Veloster apparently kicked up debris that hit a Honda CRV.

The Honda driver then pulled up alongside the passenger side of the Hyundai and fired an estimated three shots from a BB or pellet gun, the sergeant said, leaving holes in the car and breaking windows. But none of the occupants were hit.

The Honda driver, Travis Peterson, age and residence information unavailable, was arrested in Centerville at a gas station, Roden said.

Two of Peterson’s juvenile children were in the car with him at the time of the alleged shooting, Roden said. “So he faces charges for putting them at risk as well.”

Possible impairment of the driver, who was booked into the Davis County Jail, may be a factor, he noted.