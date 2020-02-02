Police: Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was shot in the parking area outside a Salt Lake City apartment building suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Lt. D. Wierman, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that, at last update, the victim was in “very serious condition” at an area hospital, and that the man’s injuries were life threatening.

Police are still working to determine the victim’s identity, Wierman said, describing the person shot as “a young man.”

Salt Lake City Police were alerted to the shooting at 3:04 p.m., Wierman said. Officers arrived at the scene of the Solara apartment complex, 718 N. 900 West, and found the victim, who had been shot in the back.

Wierman said it is not yet known if the man was a resident of the complex. As of early evening, the scene had been turned over to detectives, who were conducting witness interviews, Wierman said.

There is no information on a suspect yet, Wierman added.