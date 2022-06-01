Police: Shots fired from BB gun during West Haven road-rage incident

WEST HAVEN, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a road-rage incident in Weber County involving two vehicles and a BB gun.

Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Coby Ryan said the driver of one car and the passenger of another, both males, got into a verbal altercation in their vehicles near 3500 West and 4000 South about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“They got out to confront each other, and one of them brandished a BB gun and fired off a couple of shots,” Ryan told Gephardt Daily.

One of the shots hit the other male in near his knee, causing a welt, Ryan said.

Police were still interviewing the involved parties and witnesses Tuesday evening.