Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said.

At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that sent the male motorcyclist to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Salt Lake City police.

At 9:46 p.m., a crash involving a skateboarder and a car near 300 South and 700 East sent the male skateboarder to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

“Our Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is responding to two separate incidents at 1440 S. Main St. and 300 S. 700 E. Traffic at both locations will be impacted for several hours,” Salt Lake City police tweeted.

