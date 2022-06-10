Police: South Salt Lake man missing, car found in remote area of Summit County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Cornelis "Casey" Frederik Bogslag, 30, was last seen at his South Salt Lake apartment Sunday, June 5, 2022. His 2012 Suzuki SX4 was found with its license plates removed in a remote area of Summit County, police said. Photo: South Salt Lake Police Department

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 30-year-old South Salt Lake man who has been missing since Sunday.

Cornelis “Casey” Frederik Bogslag was last seen at his apartment Sunday, according to a news release Thursday from the South Salt Lake Police Department. Also Sunday, Bogslag’s 2012 Suzuki SX4 was found with its license plates removed in a remote area of Summit County, police said.

Anyone with information about Bogslag’s whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-412-3644 or the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. LK2022-18693.

