Police: St. George woman charged after stealing same vehicle twice

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman has been charged a second time after after St. George police say she stole the same vehicle twice within a month.

Zoie Delilah Fryer was charged on Jan. 2 with theft, a second-degree felony, and retail theft, shoplifting, a class B misdemeanor.

She was charged with the Dec. 7 theft of the same Dodge vehicle, and charged with theft, a second-degree felony.

“Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in Washington City,” says a probable cause statement filed in the most recent case. “The vehicle was later located at an address in St George. The same vehicle was stolen several days prior in a related incident.

“The suspect in the case, Zoie D. Fryer, was believed to still have the keys to the vehicle. Upon investigating the located stolen

vehicle, I found a backpack and several mail packages in the name of Zoie Fryer inside the vehicle.”

Fryer had been arrested on a warrant, and was incarcerated at the Purgatory Correction Facility, the St. George Police officer learned. He contacted the jail to arrange for an interview with Fryer.

“I read Zoie her Miranda rights and began the interview,” the probable cause statement says. “Zoie admitted to finding the keys to a black Dodge passenger vehicle on Black Friday. She admitted to driving it around because her vehicle was in the shop.

“Zoie admitted to going to Walmart and purchasing items as was suspected from the receipt found inside the vehicle in the original case. Walmart asset protection had found that on that day Zoie had driven the stolen vehicle to Walmart in Washington City.”

Walmart checkout recordings showed that Fryer had gone through self-checkout, and had failed to scan some items she left with.

“The total value of the stolen items was found to be under $500,” the statement says. “In the interview Zoie did not recall having under scanned any items.

“Zoie admitted that she still had the keys to the Dodge vehicle she had taken previously. Zoie admitted that she found out where the owners of the vehicle lived and went back to the home to take the vehicle the second time.”

“Zoie admitted to taking the vehicle in both cases.”

Fryer’s bail was set at $1,000 in the first case and $10,000 in the second. As of Saturday morning, she remained in custody.