Police: Standoff after domestic violence incident in West Bountiful ends peacefully

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Some West Bountiful residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday following a domestic violence incident, police said.

West Bountiful police responded to a 911 call at 1:42 p.m. about a domestic violence incident near 800 West and 400 North. Officers evacuated the residence and asked neighboring residents to shelter in place, police said.

“This is not an active shooter situation,” West Bountiful police said in a 5:47 p.m. tweet, noting the suspect was the only person in the residence.

A follow-up tweet at 10:16 p.m. said the standoff with police had been resolved peacefully.

“Everyone is safe, and the road is now open. We want to thank the community for their patience while we resolved this incident,” West Bountiful police said.

800 West was closed between 400 North and 500 South for several hours while officers worked to resolve the situation, police said.