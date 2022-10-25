Police: Student struck, seriously injured by pickup near Springville High

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A girl walking to Springville High School was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened at about 7:44 a.m., Springville Police Chief Lance Haight told Gephardt Daily.

“Our dispatch received the call of a pedestrian accident at the intersection at 620 S. Canyon Road, which is very near Springfield High School,” he said.

“Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and learned that a young woman, a sophomore at the High School, was walking to school and was struck by a pickup truck. She sustained serious injuries and she was transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital.”

Haight said at 11:40 a.m. that officers are talking to witnesses and gathering more facts. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and we’re praying for this young woman,” Haight said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.