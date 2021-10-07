Police: suspect who shot out car windows, exchanged gunfire with cops, captured after crash near Zion National Park

ROCKVILLE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who police say shot at vehicles and exchanged gunfire with officers during a winding chase has been taken into custody and transported to a St. George hospital after crashing his vehicle in Rockville near Zion National Park, according to a police statement.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

“On Oct. 6 2021 at 3:41 p.m. MST, officers were dispatched on a report of a male subject who had brandished a handgun during an argument in the City of Hurricane,” says a statement issued by Lt. David Crouse, Washington County Critical Incident Task Force.

The suspect was in a silver Ford pickup truck, the statement says.

“Responding officers located the vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect failed to stop for officers and began to flee in his vehicle. While officers pursued, the suspect began shooting at vehicles as it continued eastbound on SR-9 toward Zion National Park.

“As the vehicle approached milepost 25, officers deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the fleeing vehicle. Officers exchanged gun fire with the suspect as he drove through the area. The suspect vehicle continued into the town of Rockville where it crashed. The suspect exited the vehicle and again exchanged gunfire with pursuing officers, prior to fleeing into the residential neighborhood.”

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers “responded with SWAT assistance to the area to assist with containment and location of the suspect,” the statement says. “At approximately 6:15 pm, officers located the subject with a suspected gunshot wound. The subject was transported to St George Regional Hospital for his injuries. His current status is unknown.”

The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force has responded, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and is expected to proceed throughout the night. Additional information will likely be released tomorrow as it becomes available. Investigators are also asking any potential victims who have yet to speak with police, to contact dispatch at 435-634-5730 to speak with an investigator.”

During the incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for Rockville, a town of about 245 residents. According to reports from multiple media outlets, at least six vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Traffic from State Route 9 was also blocked, but is moving again, according to a social media post from the Springville Police Department.

The alert of the incident first went out at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. An update issued just before 7 p.m. said the suspect was in custody.

“Update on the active shooter incident in Rockville: The suspect has been apprehended. More information will be released at a later time.

“Traffic on SR-9 is open and moving slowly through the area. Expect delays. There is still an active crime scene in the area and some roads may still be closed for investigation. We appreciate your help on this incident.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is shared by law enforcement officials and in court documents.