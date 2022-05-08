Police: Suspect arrested after assaulting, trying to disarm police in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City police say a man they stopped for multiple vehicle violations assaulted them and tried to take control of their weapons before they were able to take him into custody.

Suspect Jay Scott Taylor, 48, was stopped because of a front window obstruction, failure to register a vehicle in Utah, and using the previous owner’s license plates, his probable cause statement says.

“During the scope of the traffic stop a K-9 free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle was conducted,” says the statement, filed by a Washington City Police officer. “The result of the sniff was positive.

“While attempting to detain the suspect he began to fight with officers. While on the ground attempting to detain the suspect, he began attempting to retrieve Sgt. Wilstead’s duty pistol. The suspect had both his hands on Sgt. Wilstead’s pistol, attempting to disarm him. The suspect then attempted to disarm my taser from my thigh holster.”

Taylor was able to get back on his feet, and began running back toward his vehicle, the statement says.

“Upon arrival at his vehicle, he retrieved a gray and black back pack from the front passenger seat of his vehicle. Inside of the back pack contained two pistols. Both pistols were loaded with ammunition.

“As the suspect was still fighting with myself and Sgt. Wilstead he then retrieved a pistol from his backpack,” the probable cause statement says.

“I observed the pistol to be in his right hand and he was attempting to bring it across his body to the left side where Sgt. Wilstead was located. I attached onto his wrist and was able to forcefully remove the pistol from his hand.”

Officers successfully cuffed Taylor.

“Directly next to the suspect was a second pistol which also fell from his back pack. A criminal history check was run on the suspect Jay Taylor, and I observed for Jay to be convicted for a felony in Texas.”

Taylor was booked into the Washington County jail on initial charges of:

Two counts of disarming an officer, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Taylor was booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.