Police: Suspect arrested after attempting to force woman to withdraw money from Lehi ATM

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to force a 74-year-old woman to withdraw money from an ATM at a Zions Bank in Lehi.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Eon Clayton McNeill, 33, is facing charges of:

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Theft of a firearm or operable, a second-degree felony

Accident involving property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Fail to operate within a single lane, an infraction

On Jan. 11 just before 12:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Zions Bank at 620 E. Main St. in Lehi, the statement said.

It was reported that a man tried to force a woman to go to the ATM to get money for him, and took her vehicle, a silver Ford Focus. A second caller stated they were behind the stolen vehicle and that they were northbound on I-15.

The male suspect, who was later identified as McNeill, exited Interstate 15 at 14600 South in Draper at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stuck the concrete median, and became disabled. The suspect then fled to from the vehicle on foot to the northeast.

“Officers set up a containment perimeter and were unsuccessful in locating Eon,” the statement said. “While on containment officers spoke to the robbery victim who is a 74-year-old female. She stated that this incident started at the Hart’s gas station located at 108 E. State St. in Lehi. She stated that she fueled up her vehicle at gas pumps. Once finished she entered her vehicle and sat in the driver seat. Eon opened the rear driver side door and entered the vehicle, sitting behind the victim.”

McNeill told the victim to drive and she would not get hurt, the statement said. He instructed the woman to get $300 from a Zions Bank ATM. Once at the bank the victim acted as she was going to get the money at the drive-up ATM. She then exited the vehicle and ran away, yelling for help. McNeill got in the driver seat of the vehicle and fled.

“Officers viewed Hart’s video surveillance system and found that Eon was wearing a dark-colored jacket that had white sleeves and hood,” the statement said. “Eon also had a dark-colored backpack. Officers looked over the video surveillance. In the video a male wearing a dark-colored jacket with white sleeves and hood is seen placing a dark-colored backpack on the ground. That male is also seen stripping the dark-colored jacket with white sleeves and hood and throwing it into a dumpster.”

Officers recovered the backpack and searched it. Officers located hospital paperwork belong to McNeill. He was located and arrested Jan. 16.

McNeill has been convicted of burglary of a dwelling, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice and multiple drug offenses. In June 2020, he barricaded himself from officers in a home in Eagle Mountain, making threats violence to the point a SWAT team was called to take him into custody, the statement said.

He has also been convicted of homicide and served time in Utah State Prison, and has several other charges still in the judicial process.

McNeill was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.