Police: Suspect booked without bail after using wrench to beat maintenance man trying to stop domestic assault

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man is being held without bail after police in Ogden say he beat a maintenance man attempting to intervene in a domestic assault.

Dillion Austin Hart was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility Monday on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of assault on a peace officer in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Interruption/interference of a communications device, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

“I responded to the area where a female was being struck by male,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden Police Department.

“While searching the area a weapons disturbance came out over the radio. Dillion Hart had a fight with his girlfriend. He was reportedly hitting her and dragging her. He was confronted by a maintenance man to the apartment complex. Dillion struck him numerous times in the face, knocking him to the ground.”

The girlfriend tried to pull Hart away from the maintenance man, the statement says, “and Dillion grabbed a star wrench. The victim was trying to call 911 and Dillion was trying to stop him. Dillion attacked the victim as he got into his vehicle. Dillion swung the star wrench through his driver window, missing the victim. As the victim drove away, Dillion smashed another window out of the vehicle.”

Police confronted Hart, who was not showing his hands or complying with officers’ orders, the statement says.

“He avoided officers by walking around a truck and keeping his hands down in front of him. Even at gunpoint he continued his non-compliance. He walked to the driver side door and I could see his hands were empty. He jumped into the vehicle and myself and another officer grabbed him. It appeared he was trying to grab the star wrench that was on the driver front seat.

“He immediately balled up both fists and started swinging,” the probable cause statement says. “He was taken to the ground where he continued to try and punch and escape. He kept grabbing for his waist band area and refused all commands to stop fighting and to give up his hands. I had to strike him numerous times, but he continued to fight.”

After additional officers arrived to assist, police were able to get Hart into handcuffs, the statement says.

“As he was being restrained he was kicking at officers and bit an officer on the hand. He would not stop fighting and had to be placed in a WRAP safe restraint. Dillion was spitting and had to have a spit guard placed on his head.”

The vehicle Hart had been driving was determined to be one stolen out of Sandy, the statement says.

The female victim, post Miranda, told police she was not injured, and Hart “was only pushing her and grabbing her. She said he did not strike her. Dillion was high on meth and just “snapped.” She said when the maintenance man confronted them, “Dillion struck him repeatedly and she tried to stop him from doing so.” She said she did not know Hart’s vehicle was stolen.

“The male victim had blood on his nose from being struck,” the police statement says. “His driver side front window and his rear passenger window were smashed out. I later realized the stolen vehicle had a large gash in the rear passenger tire. it appeared Dillion had cut it during the rampage.”

The officer recommended Hart be held without bail because the offense is a felony, the substantial evidence, and the evidence he would constitute a risk to others. The statement also said Hart “is a known gang member and was high on meth in a stolen vehicle and assaulting people including police officers.”