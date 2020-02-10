Police: Suspect confesses to shooting death of North Ogden man, 2 others in custody

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect wanted in connection with a weekend shooting death in North Ogden has allegedly confessed to the crime.

Investigators say Ryan Joseph Dash, 32, admitted to shooting and killing North Ogden resident Dalton Wood, 29, according to a news release from the North Ogden Police Department.

A probable cause statement filed in the 2nd District Court of Weber County reveals Dash is facing charges of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony, obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

North Ogden police were dispatched Saturday at 12:17 a.m. to a report of a man laying on the south side of the road at 432 E. 1700 North. Once officers arrived they found the man had sustained two gunshot wounds, including a pistol wound to the chest, and a shotgun blast to his lower extremities, the statement said.

The victim was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

“Witnesses in the area reported hearing two gunshots, as well as witnessing two individuals flee the scene in a dark colored SUV,” the statement said. “A single spent 9 mm shell casing and the pellet bowl from a spent shotgun round were found in close proximity to the victim, and two unspent shotgun shells were found nearby.”

The subsequent investigation identified Dash as a possible suspect in the case. Officers set up surveillance on the address Dash was believed to be staying at in Ogden. There he was witnessed loading items into a vehicle and it was suspected he was preparing to leave the area. He later told police he was intending to go to Idaho, where he has family ties. Police made contact with Dash, and after allegedly attempting to flee surrendered to arresting officers.

Dash was transported to the North Ogden Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives from the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force.

“Dash initially denied any knowledge of this incident, but later admitted that he shot D.W. with a handgun and a shotgun,” the statement said. “Dash explained that he had assaulted D.W.’s brother previously, and that in response, D.W. threatened him. They arranged to meet at a location in North Ogden. Dash stated that D.W. was alone, and that D.W. had his hands in his pocket.”

Dash allegedly admitted that the victim did not brandish a weapon.

“Dash stated that he then killed the m—– f—–,” the statement said. “Dash insisted that he acted alone in shooting D.W. with both weapons. He also explained that he disposed of the firearms by throwing them off an overpass and into the mud in Box Elder County and that he burned his clothing in a church parking lot.”

Dash is currently on parole to Adult Probation and Parole, and is restricted from possessing a firearm. When taken into custody, he was also found to be in possession of the back strap of a handgun.

Dash was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Two others have been charged in connection with the murder.

Officers from North Ogden City and Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force arrested Angela Lynn Valdez, 38, of Ogden and Brian Christopher Jenson of Brigham City.

Jenson is also facing a charge of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony. He is also being held without bail.

Jenson’s probable cause statement said: “Jenson admitted that he accompanied three associates as they went to the location of occurrence in North Ogden to talk to D.W. about comments D.W. had directed toward them recently after they assaulted D.W.’s brother. Jenson admitted that he was aware that his associates were armed with firearms, and he claimed that he, himself, was armed with brass knuckles. Jenson denied firing the weapons himself. Jensen later agreed to assist investigators by showing them where they took the firearms after this incident.”

The probable cause statement for Valdez is not yet available.

“The case is still open and under investigation, so more details may come at a later date,” the Sunday news release said.

Gephardt Daily is following this story and will update as more information becomes available.