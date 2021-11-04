Police: Suspect fights, spits on officer responding to Ogden stabbing call

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail after Ogden police say threatened to stab two people to death, then fought with and spit on an officer responding to dispatch call.

Martel Davis, 32, faces charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of propel/throw object/substances at officer by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

An officer with the Ogden City Police Department filed Davis’ probable cause statement, which says dispatch directed officers to the 800 block of 25th Street Sunday night.

“When I arrived, myself and other officers observed Martel on the ground fighting with another male,” the statement says. “When I grabbed Martel to get him off the other male, he immediately tensed up and would not comply with commands to stop tensing his arms and pulling away from me.”

Davis continued to resist, the statement says, and he resisted officers’ efforts to escort him from the building “by placing his feet in front of him and attempting to stop officers from moving him, and would not willfully get into a patrol vehicle.”

Once inside the patrol car, Davis “began hitting the window with his arms and head, so the window was partially rolled down so I could try and communicate with Martel and inform him to stop hitting the window. As I began talking with Martel, he spit towards my face. Martel’s spit landed on the left side of my face and contained blood.”

Davis was removed from the patrol car and placed in full body restraints to keep him from hitting the windows, the statement says. A spit hood was placed over his head.

“Once at the Jail, Martel then spit toward Officer Sanford’s face, again, with his spit containing blood.”

The statement does not detail injuries suffered by the man and woman Davis is accused of assaulting.

“When I spoke with the male victim and the female who owns the apartment, both of them stated that Martel had grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told both of them that he was not going to leave the apartment and threatened to kill them both,” the OCPD statement says.

“Martel was asked by the female victim for three days to leave her apartment and it got to where she called for outside help from the male victim to try and get Martel removed from her apartment,” it says. “When Martel was asked by the male victim to please leave the apartment, he responded by grabbing a knife and threatening to kill both the male and female victim.”

Davis is being held without bail.