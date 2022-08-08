Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes through wall, hits pedestrian at West Valley City apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a suspected DUI driver hit a pedestrian after crashing through a retaining wall and into the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex Sunday night.

West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash at the Redwood Apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road, Sgt. Ammon Fox told Gephardt Daily.

Fox said the driver was traveling south on Redwood Road when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a wall surrounding the apartment complex parking lot. The vehicle then hit a pedestrian who had been in the parking lot, he said.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with “moderate injuries,” Fox said. The driver also sustained minor injuries in the crash, he said.

“We suspect DUI, but the investigation is still going on,” Fox said.