Police: Suspects arrested after fleeing Taylorsville officers in stolen car with owner’s pup

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville have arrested suspects who attempted to flee in a stolen car with the owner’s puppy inside, a department news release says.

“TVPD recently was alerted to the theft of not only a car but also a puppy. Upon quickly responding, the stolen vehicle was located when the suspects attempted to flee in the car and next on foot.

“Then, with the assistance of multiple agencies, including the Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, the suspects were located and arrested.”

According to the statement, “two stolen firearms along with a distributable amount of marijuana, THC and vape pens were seized. In addition, our drone was used to locate the 3-month-old puppy that had escaped the thieves.”

The suspects, whose names have not yet been released, are believed to have been involved in multiple aggravated robberies, the Taylorsville Police statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.