Police: SWAT team sent to Roy residence after shots fired

ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT team is being sent to a Roy residence in the area of 2800 West and 5300 South after reports of a distraught woman firing a gun.

The woman “apparently fired several rounds,” Roy Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.

“There is no report of injuries at this moment, but be cause of the shots fired, SWAT is being sent out to help facilitate the outcome.”

