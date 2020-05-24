Police: Teen accidentally hit by car in Taylorsville transported to Primary Children’s

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital on Saturday after police say he was accidentally hit by a car in the parking lot at Valley Regional Park.

Sgt. Melody Gray, with the Unified Police Department, said the incident happened at 7:55 p.m. while the 16-year-old boy and some of his friends were in the parking lot throwing eggs at cars.

A woman driving through, while the eggs were being hurled at vehicles, turned around “to go back and yell at the kids,” Gray said. As she did so, the boys scattered and one was struck by her car.

The woman immediately called the police, and emergency personnel came to the park, at 5142 S. 2700 West, and transported the injured teen to Primary Children’s Hospital in “bravo” condition. Gray said he possibly had some broken bones or bleeding.

There was no word on his condition later Saturday night, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“He was with friends, but they all fled on bicycles and left him there,” Gray told Gephardt Daily. “The driver felt terrible. She was totally cooperative with police.”

No one was cited in this incident.