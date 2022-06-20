Police: Teens arrested after pulling knife, cutting Walmart customer while attempting to steal beer in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday after police say they pulled a knife while attempting to steal beer, injured a Walmart customer and later fled from officers.

An armed robbery involving two males, ages 15 and 14, at Walmart, 1280 N. Main, was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Tooele City Police Department.

Police say the teens were in the bathroom after attempting to steal beer. Dispatchers also received reports that a 40-year-old male customer had confronted the teen boys, police said.

While en route to Walmart, dispatchers informed police that one of the teens had pulled a knife on an employee, the news release states.

The customer who confronted the teens was cut “on an upper extremity” during the altercation, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police the teens headed west when they fled the store on foot. They were later located at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, police said.

The teens were transported to a juvenile detention center for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and failure to stop at the command of an officer, according to the news release.