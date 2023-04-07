Police: Third-grader accosted outside Whittier Elementary escapes after screaming, fighting back

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are trying to identify an unknown teen or man who accosted and attempted to kidnap a third-grader outside a West Valley City elementary school Thursday afternoon.

The third-grade girl was at Whittier Elementary School at 3585 S. 6000 West about 3:50 p.m. when she was grabbed by “what appears to be an older juvenile male” and dragged around the corner of the building, Granite School District officials said Friday.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help. She was able to get away just as an employee heard her cries for help and approached the area,” district officials said.

“The student is safe and was unharmed during this incident. We are grateful that one of our employees heard her screams and was able to assist her. We also commend this student for doing the right thing by making noise and fighting back. Our hope is that with community input, we are able to identify this individual as quickly as possible.”

Granite School District and West Valley City police say the male then fled the area on foot. He’s believed to be a juvenile but may be in his early 20s, district officials said.

“In this particular case, this victim did everything right,” district spokesman Ben Horsley said. “I saw the [surveillance] video this morning, and she fought for her life. She did everything absolutely right. She fled at that moment to her mother’s vehicle, and the suspect obviously went a different way. Considering what could have possibly happened, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The suspect is described as light-skinned, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt, gray pants and black beanie at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to call police at 801–481–7122.

Additional police officers will be in the area to investigate the attack and ensure student safety, district officials said.

