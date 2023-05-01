Police: Toddler drowned Saturday near Provo River

PROVO, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A toddler died Saturday in an inlet near the Provo River, officials have confirmed.

“Provo Police officers and Fire Medics responded to the class ropes course area at 3606 Center St.,” a Provo Police statement says.

“A family was recreating in the area of the ropes course when their 2 year old wandered away.

“The child was found a short time later in a small area of standing water. CPR was initiated, and medics transported the child to the hospital, where he later died.”

Spring runoff and swift water were not factors since the accident was not in the river, the statement said. The statement did not provide more information, citing concerns for family privacy.

A verified GoFundMe account shared that the child’s name was James, and he had “a sweet and shy smile unless he was in his parents arms, then he truly blossomed. He is dearly loved by many but especially his older brothers. He is such a light in their family.”

