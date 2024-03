PROVO, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to two young girls earlier this month in Provo.

The man was inside an undisclosed store about 3:30 p.m. March 2 when he allegedly exposed himself to the girls, ages 11 and 13, Provo police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact police at 801-852-7333 or [email protected].