Police trying to locate owner of stray cattle in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are trying to locate the owner of about 30 head of cattle that are on the loose Sunday night in Grantsville.

The following was posted on Facebook by the Grantsville City Police Department:

“STRAY CATTLE!

There are about 30 head of cattle out between Race St and Booth St. that we are unable to locate an owner for. If you know who this herd might belong to, please contact dispatch 435-882-5600”

The police say they think they may know who the owner is, but haven’t been able to make contact as of about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who knows who the owner is and how to reach them is asked to call the owner or the dispatch number above.