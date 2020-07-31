Police: Utah County man charged after admitting he hit, fatally injured cyclist while looking at phone

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man has been charged with felony homicide after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in Highland.

Kenneth Sepety, 24 and from Cedar Hills, admitted his guilt to officers on the scene, his probable cause statement says. Sepety has been charged with:

Automobile homicide/criminal negligence/use of a handheld wireless device, a second-degree

Possession of use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Improper usage of lanes, an infraction

His bail was set at $10,010.

The accident happened at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, July 25, says the statement, filed by an officer of the Lone Peak Police Department.

“Officers with the Lone Peak Police Department were dispatched to an accident with

injuries in Highland, on Timpanogos Highway,” the probable cause statement says. “Officers arrived and learned a bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle. The cyclist

was taken to a hospital via Life Flight, but later succumbed to his injuries.

“The driver of the motor vehicle, Kenneth Sepety, both prior to and post Miranda stated ‘It’s my fault, I looked down to change the music on my phone.'”

Evidence on scene showed the cyclist was struck on the shoulder of the roadway, outside the white fog line, the statement says.

“Search warrants were obtained and executed on the driver’s car and phone. Located in the car was a vape cartridge box with a mostly used cartridge containing 72% THC.

“Kenneth should have been aware of the substantial and unjustifiable risk that resulted by him taking his eyes off the road to change his music selection.”