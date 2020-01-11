Police: Victim’s grandson charged with murder, burglary, arson in Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say the deadly house fire Friday near 700 East and 1700 South in Salt Lake City was the result of arson.

“It is a homicide, and we’ve made an arrest,” Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “The person is in jail.”

Shortly later, the SLCPD confirmed the news in a tweet:

“The man who perished in the blaze was 74-year-old John Peel,” it says. “Arrested for his murder is Maxwell Wolcott, 28.”

Wilking later confirmed to Gephardt Daily that Wolcott is Peel’s grandson.

Wolcott has been charged on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony

The fire

Crews were summoned at 7:05 a.m. Friday to the residence, at 717 E. Logan Ave., Captain Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The crews arrived to find heavy fire on the front porch of the structure,” Burton said. “Nearby neighbors said an elderly man was unaccounted for.”

Fire crews made a hard push to douse the fire so they could get to the man, the sole occupant of the residence, Burton said.The victim, now identified as Peel, was found inside, deceased.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.