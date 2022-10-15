Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in.

“TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from the True Value store at 4860 S. Redwood Road,” reads an Oct. 5 post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The suspect ran out of the store with merchandise he did not pay for and got into the passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Tahoe.”

Then the post casts suspicion on the vehicle make and model.

“The vehicle involved has been reported in multiple incidents throughout Salt Lake County.” No additional detail was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact dispatch non-emergency at 801-840-4000 and reference case TY22-31039 or ask for Det. Hamatake.